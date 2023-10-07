Fatal road accident near Keesara claims two lives, injures three

The victims were identified as Bhuvesh 17, and Tushara, 18, residents of Alwal.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:01 AM, Sat - 7 October 23

Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident, two people were killed and three others were injured when the car they were traveling, went out of control and hit a tree on the road side near Keesara on the city outskirts on Saturday morning.

The bodies were sent to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem and the Keesara police filed a case and are investigating.

Preliminary reports suggest that the accident occurred due to over speeding and the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the tree and rolled over. Due to the presence of liquor bottles found in the car, police are also investigating drunk driving possibilities.

The vehicle was badly damaged due to the impact and the police had a tough time removing the passengers from the vehicle.

They are being treated in the hospital.

