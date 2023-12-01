Hyderabad: Devotees stage protest after student barred from entering school in ‘Ayyappa mala’

They demanded an unconditional apology to the student, apart from allowing him to attend the school in the devotee attire.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:34 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed when scores of Ayyappa devotees held a protest in front of a private school at Keesara allegedly after the school administration did not allow a student inside the classroom as he was wearing the attire of Ayyappa devotees on Friday.

Angered by this, Ayyappa devotees from the neighbourhood in Rampally, picked up an argument with the management members and staff present. They further damaged the main gate, creasing nuisance fear of panic in students.

Some devotees took exception and sought the government intervention and ensure that the devotes be allowed in the schools with the attire and without any discrimination.

The Keesara police are investigating.