Road infra improved like never before in Telangana: Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Minister Indrakaran lays the foundation stone to a black top road from Lolam village to Bansapalli crossroad in Nirmal mandal on Sunday.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said Telangana was setting an example for other States in improving road infrastructure.

Speaking after laying the foundation for a Rs.2.8 crore-blacktop road from Lolam village to Bansapalli crossroad via Dilawarpur Thanda in Nirmal mandal on Sunday, Reddy said that the government was linking district centres with mandal headquarters, paving way for the unprecedented growth of rural areas.

The minister later handed over cheques to 30 beneficiaries of Kalyana Laxmi in Dilawarpur and Narsapur (G) mandals.

Earlier, BRS supporters burned an effigy of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay protesting against his derogatory remarks against MLC K Kavitha. They demanded that Sanjay tender an apology to Kavitha. They also lodged a petition with Nirmal police seeking action against Sanjay.