Law enforcing agencies are puppets of BJP: Indrakaran Reddy

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (I-T) departments had become puppets of the Centre.
The BJP was abusing power by silencing Opposition parties with the help of law enforcing agencies, he said, adding that the BJP was terrorising opposition parties by depending on the agencies as it could not face Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directly.
Stating that such tactics of the BJP would not work in Telangana, he said the people would teach the BJP a lesson by casting their votes against its candidates in the coming polls.