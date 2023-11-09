| Robot Crushes Man To Death Confusing Him To Be Box Of Vegetables

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:47 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Robot (Representational Image)

A South Korean man has been crushed to death by a robot after it failed to identify him as a human and mistook him to be a box of vegetables, reports say.

The incident occurred in South Korea when a robotics company employee in his 40s was inspecting the robot which killed him. The robotic arm reportedly grabbed him and pushed him against the conveyar belt crushing his face and chest, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

Reports suggest that the robot which killed the employee was responsible for lifting box of peppers and transferring them to pallets.

Earlier this year, a man in South Korea suffered serious injuries after getting trapped by a robot while working in an automobile parts manufacturing plant. A 22-year-old worker was killed by a robot in 2015.