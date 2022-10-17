| Roche To Set Up Global Analytics And Technology Centre Of Excellence In Hyderabad

Hyderabad is home to more than 800 pharma and biotech companies. Four out of the top 10 companies have a footprint in Telangana.

Hyderabad: Continuing to attract new investments, Telangana has got pharma and diagnostics player Roche to set up its Global Analytics and Technology Centre of Excellence (GATE) in Hyderabad, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Monday.

“Thrilled to welcome one of world’s largest and global pioneer in pharma and diagnostics @Roche as it announces its Global Analytics and Technology Center of Excellence (GATE) in Hyderabad, the Minister said in a tweet.

“Result of multiple meetings with Roche at various levels starting from WEF at Davos,” he said.

Hyderabad has more than 20 lifesciences and medtech incubators, the highest for any city in the country. Many lifesciences companies have already launched their technology centres in Hyderabad.

