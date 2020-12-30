Rohit Sharma joins Indian team

Rohit’s inclusion will strengthen the team that was going through one of its worst phases last week

Melbourne: Star batsman Rohit Sharma on Wednesday joined the Indian team here after completing his two-week quarantine in Sydney, bolstering the tourists who are on a high after scripting an incredible comeback in the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia.

Days after recording their lowest Test total of 36 in the series-opener in Adelaide, the Indian team staged a remarkable turnaround to humble Australia by eights wickets and level the rubber at the MCG.

Rohit’s inclusion will strengthen the team that was going through one of its worst phases last week. “So how was your quarantine, my friend,” chief coach Ravi Shastri was heard asking Rohit in a video posted by BCCI.