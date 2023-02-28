Role of Armed Reserve Police is important in police department: Kothagudem SP

The SP attended the AR Police force de-mobilisation, the closing ceremony of 15-day mobilisation of the force

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

SP Dr. Vineeth G speaking at AR Police force mobilisation parade in Kothagudem on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: Armed Reserve Police force plays an important role in the police department, stated Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G.

The SP attended the AR Police force de-mobilisation, the closing ceremony of 15-day mobilisation of the force organised at the district police headquarters here on Tuesday. The AR officers and staff performing duties across the district underwent training during the period.

The de-mobilisation was conducted under the leadership of AR Additional SP Vijay Babu. The SP received the guard of honour from the parade commander RI Damodar and inspected the mobilisation parade of four platoons of the district armed forces wing.

Sniffer dogs of the district dog squad displayed their skills during the parade. The AR personnel demonstrated the training they had taken for the last 15 days on squad drill, lathi drill, mob operation and others.

Two sniffer dogs win medals

Two sniffer dogs assigned to Kothagudem district showed talent and won medals after eight months training at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy at Moinabad from last June to February.

Gracie, who stood first in the tests won the gold medal and Reena, who stood second won the silver medal. SP expressed pleasure at the dogs, which were trained in the narcotics department, winning the medals.