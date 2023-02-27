| Telangana Students Told To Be Courageous To Reach Their Goals

Students have to be courageous to reach their goals despite failures in their journey to succeed in life, suggested energy department special chief secretary Sunil Sharma.

04:47 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Special chief secretary Sunil Sharma felicitated at St. Joseph’s High School, Rudrampur in Kothagudem on Monday.

Stressing on the need for hard work he noted that hard work lays a good foundation for success. Sometimes even the tough ones fail in their endeavours but having the strength to overcome failure was the first step to success, he noted.

Sharma, an alumnus of St. Joseph’s High School, Rudrampur in Kothagudem, visited the school on Monday. He was felicitated by the school principal, staff, the alumni and his classmates.

Addressing the students he said the teachers have laid a strong academic foundation and instilled discipline when he was studying in the school. The school provided encouragement for intellectual pursuit and helped an all round development to students, especially in sports.

Recalling his school days, Sharma said he and his classmates used to play all kinds of games. There was physical training and teachers taught students to play acts. Drama was the best activity in school. He extended best wishes to 10th class students appearing for SSC exams.

SCCL Kothagudem Area GM Jakkam Ramesh, DGM (personnel) Samuel Sudhakar, estate officer Subhani, AGM (Civil) T Suryanarayana, the school headmaster bro. Rajashekhar Reddy, bro. Josh and others were present.

Sharma earlier inspected 37 mw solar power plant at the three incline area. He was accompanied by SCCL Director (operations) MVK Srinivas, Director (E&M) M Satyanarayana and AGM (E&M) Raghuram Reddy.