Mega health camp by GSR Trust in Kothagudem evokes good response

Kothagudem: A free mega health camp organised by Dr. GSR Charitable Trust for KTPS workers and journalists at Paloncha in the district on Sunday evoked good response.
The health camp organised in association with Yashoda Hospitals was inaugurated by the trust chairman, Director of Public Health, Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao. As many as 30 doctors and 50 supporting staff conducted medical tests for 2968 persons including 93 journalists.
2D Echo tests were conducted for 453 persons, ECG for 698 persons and diagnosis tests were conducted for 678 persons while 298 persons were referred for further treatment. Speaking on the occasion Dr. Srinivasa Rao said maintaining good health was very important for everyone.
KTPS Chief Engineers Palakurthi Venkateshwar Rao and K Srinivas Babu, M Prabhakar and the leaders of various trade unions, leaders of journalist associations felicitated Dr. Srinivasa Rao.