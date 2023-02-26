Mega health camp by GSR Trust in Kothagudem evokes good response

2D Echo tests were conducted for 453 persons, ECG for 698 persons and diagnosis tests were conducted for 678 persons while 298 persons were referred for further treatment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Dr. GSR Trust chairman Dr. G Srinivasa Rao speaks to people attending a health camp at Paloncha in Kothagudem district on Sunday.

Kothagudem: A free mega health camp organised by Dr. GSR Charitable Trust for KTPS workers and journalists at Paloncha in the district on Sunday evoked good response.

The health camp organised in association with Yashoda Hospitals was inaugurated by the trust chairman, Director of Public Health, Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao. As many as 30 doctors and 50 supporting staff conducted medical tests for 2968 persons including 93 journalists.

Also Read Kothagudem: Physical aids and assistive devices distributed to PwDs

2D Echo tests were conducted for 453 persons, ECG for 698 persons and diagnosis tests were conducted for 678 persons while 298 persons were referred for further treatment. Speaking on the occasion Dr. Srinivasa Rao said maintaining good health was very important for everyone.

KTPS Chief Engineers Palakurthi Venkateshwar Rao and K Srinivas Babu, M Prabhakar and the leaders of various trade unions, leaders of journalist associations felicitated Dr. Srinivasa Rao.