Role of police crucial in building safe society: Minister Puvvada

Law and order situation in Telangana was under control because of the reforms introduced by CM KCR, said Transport Minister

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Police took out a massive car and bike rally in Khammam as part of Suraksha Dinotsavam on Sunday. 4KM2: Police took out a massive car and bike rally in Kothagudem as part of Suraksha Dinotsavam on Sunday.

Khammam: The law and order situation in Telangana was under control because of the reforms introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The role of police was very important in building a safe society. Home department has taken up special measures like setting up She Teams for the security and safety of women and girls in the State, the minister noted.

As part of the Telangana Formation Day decennial celebrations the minster along with MPs Nama Nageshwar Rao and Vaddiraju Ravichandra, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, district Collector VP Gautham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi took part in massive a car and bike rally here on Sunday.

Ajay Kumar said that the law and order situation in the district has improved after establishing a police commissionerate in Khammam. Because of the hard work of the police people continue to live their way of life fearlessly.

The State government has laid stress on people friendly policing. Telangana was the most secure State in the country and the world-class Police Command Control Centre in Hyderabad was a jewel in the crown of the State police, he noted.

MPs Nageshwar Rao and Ravichandra said that the State police system has developed like no other State in India. Collector Gautham said that as part of community policing as many as 8477 CCTV cameras have been installed across the district.

CP Warrier said that Bharosa Centre was helping the women who have been victims of violence and seek justice. He handed over a financial assistance of Rs 20,000 from Bharosa Relief Fund to three victimised girls and a woman.

In a similar event in Kothagudem, a massive rally with 350 police patrol cars and Blue Colts vehicles was taken out Laxmidevipalli Central Park to district police headquarters.

Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, MLA V Venkateshwar Rao, district Collector Anudeep D and SP, Dr. Vineeth G took part in the rally.