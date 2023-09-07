Roll calls in Govt schools in Telangana to become history

The School Education Department is rolling out the facial recognition attendance system, an android mobile-based application that aids in capturing attendance in the classroom in one go

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 08:00 AM, Thu - 7 September 23

Hyderabad: Roll calls in government and local body schools across Telangana will soon be a thing of the past.

The School Education Department is rolling out the facial recognition attendance system, an android mobile-based application that aids in capturing attendance in the classroom in one go. Doing away with the age-old practice of recording attendance in registers, the department is launching this new attendance recording system in its schools next week.

Prior to the launch, students’ facial details are captured and the details, along with students’ credentials, are saved in the application. To take attendance, a teacher needs to capture a photograph of the entire classroom. The facial details of students captured in the photograph automatically synchronise with the details saved in the application, and attendance is marked against the student.

The new system will be implemented for 26 lakh students studying in 26,000 schools, including government and local body schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Model Schools and Telangana Residential Educational Institutions.

The department has already provided 18,818 schools with 19,800 Tablet PCs, which can also be used for facial recognition attendance. For smooth grounding, the teachers have been extended training via cluster resource persons.

“Initially, the facial recognition attendance system will be implemented for students of the government schools under the department. Later on, it will be extended to teachers as well. Currently, biometric attendance is in place for teachers working in 15 districts,” sources said.

The schools are being provided broadband connectivity or mobile SIM for accessing the internet and for this BSNL services have been roped in.