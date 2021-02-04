Roosters used in cockfighting end up in police lock-up in Khammam

The police said that they have not released the roosters as they serve as the evidence in the case and they have to be produced before the court of law

Khammam: An incident of a couple of roosters, used for cockfighting, locked up in a police station has taken place at Mudigonda in the district.

It was said that a few days before Sankranti festival Mudigonda Sub-inspector of Police T Naresh conducted a raid at Banapuram village on AP borders in Mudigonda mandal following the information that a few youths in the village were organising cockfighting.

He detained around ten youths along with the two roosters.

Those detained by police were reportedly released later on bail, but the roosters for no fault of theirs have remained in the police lock up.

The police said that they have not released the roosters as they serve as the evidence in the case and they have to be produced before the court of law. The birds release could only be possible after the court hearing, after which they would be auctioned and the highest bidder would get them.

Meanwhile, the roosters in the police lock-up were doing well and have become an attraction for those visiting the police station.

