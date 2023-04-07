Roti lovers beware: Your favourite flatbread could be hazardous to health

Recent research has revealed that the traditional method of cooking rotis over a direct flame can be hazardous to health.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:35 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Hyderabad: Rotis, a type of flatbread made from either wheat or refined flour, are a staple food in many cultures. While preparation methods may vary, the process usually involves kneading dough, rolling it into a circular shape, and cooking it on a pan or tawa.

According to a study published in the Environmental Science and Technology journal, natural gas stoves commonly used to cook rotis can emit harmful pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and particulate matter. These pollutants can lead to respiratory problems, cardiovascular diseases, and even cancer.

Similarly, a recent study published in the Nutrition and Cancer Journal has shown that cooking food over high flames can produce carcinogenic compounds, increasing the risk of cancer.

Additionally, a report by Dr. Paul Brent, Chief Scientist of Australia and New Zealand, found that when rotis are exposed to direct flame, they produce a chemical called acrylamide, which can be dangerous for consumption. To mitigate these health risks, experts recommend using a safer method for cooking rotis. Traditionally, rotis were cooked by pressing them with a kitchen towel on the pan (tawa) to prevent direct contact with the flame.

However, the introduction of tongs (chimta) has led to more people cooking rotis over a direct flame, which is potentially hazardous. By using the towel and pressing the roti on the tawa itself, rotis can be baked safely without exposing them to harmful pollutants or chemicals.