Row over Rajiv Gandhi statue escalates; CM Revanth, KTR challenge each other

BRS working president responds to Revanth Reddy's threat; decries filthy language in front of children

20 August 2024

Hyderabad: The row over installation of the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in the place earmarked for Telangana Thalli’s statue opposite the Secretariat, is intensifying with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and BRS working president KT Rama Rao challenging each other.

Rama Rao also questioned the Chief Minister’s intemperate language in front of school children. While the BRS working president declared that the party would remove the statue of Rajiv Gandhi and replace it with Telangana Thalli statue in the designated location whenever the BRS came to power, Revanth Reddy on Tuesday challenged him to lay his hands of the former Prime Minister’s statue.

The Chief Minister went on to make misleading claims that Rama Rao was seeking the place to install the statue of his father and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, while the BRS has actually been repeatedly demanding it for installation of the statue of Telangana Thalli.

Responding in equal measure, Rama Rao said one could not expect a ‘Delhi Ghulam’ like Revanth Reddy to ever understand the self-respect and pride of Telangana. He also said using filthy language in front of school children showed the latter’s “lousy thinking and uncouth upbringing.”

Calling Revanth Reddy a “Cheap Minister”, the BRS working president asked to mark his words and vowed to clear out the “trash” from the surroundings of the Secretariat the very same day the party was back in office. “Wish you speedy healing from your mental sickness,” he added.