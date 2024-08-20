Rattled by BRS warning, CM Revanth promises Telangana Thalli statue on Secretariat premises

Saying his government will not hurt Telangana sentiments, promised to install the statue before December 9

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy addressing the gathering during the at the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Barely a day after BRS working president KT Rama Rao raised objection to the installation of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statue at a site earlier marked for a statue of Telangana Thalli, an apparently rattled Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy responded saying his government would not hurt Telangana sentiments and also promised to install a Telangana Thalli statue on the Secretariat premises before December 9.

The Congress government had decided to install Rajiv Gandhi’s statue in front of the Secretariat, to which BRS and different sections of the society, raised objections, pointing out that the same location was already marked for the installation of a statue of Telangana Thalli.

BRS working president had also warned on Monday that after coming to power, Rajiv Gandhi’s statue would be removed, apart from renaming the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and other major institutions named after Congress leaders. Echoing similar opinions, cutting across sections, poets, writers, academicians, historians, editors and others, also wrote an open letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday asking him to withdraw the plans of installing Rajiv Gandhi’s statue in front of the Secretariat.

Following the backlash, Revanth Reddy, while addressing the gathering at the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister here on Tuesday, announced that the Telangana Thalli statue would be installed on the Secretariat premises before December 9. “Let there be no doubts on our commitment,” he said, adding that the Congress government had planned to unveil Rajiv Gandhi’s statue on Tuesday. However, due to the delay in completion of the work, the programme was postponed, he said.

The Chief Minister also threatened the BRS working president of dire consequences if any one dared to touch Rajiv Gandhi’s statue. “After installation of Rajiv Gandhi statue, let them announce a date and we will also turn up. Even before one touches the statue, we will make them understand the consequences,” the Chief Minister said.