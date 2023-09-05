Row over Sanatan Dharma

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:26 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin’s son and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi’s statement, equating Sanatan Dharma with diseases such as dengue and malaria and asking for its eradication has led to a political row.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vehemently opposed the remarks and accused the opposition alliance INDIA, of which DMK is part, for spreading “hatred, and attacking the country’s culture and tradition.”

“What is the meaning of Sanatan? It is eternal, that is, it cannot be changed; no one could pose any question and that is the meaning. Sanatan divided people on the basis of caste,” Udhayanidhi reportedly said at a meeting of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association on Saturday.

“I am ready to present extensive writings of Periyar and Ambedkar, who conducted in-depth research on Sanatan Dharma and its negative impact on society in any forum,” the Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister later posted on X

In the aftermath, while DMK, defended that the statement was “twisted”, several leaders of the INDIA bloc urged to refrain from making such comments. Amidst the political row let’s understand what Sanatan Dharma is, the political reactions post the DMK leader’s remarks, and the roots of DMK party.

What is Sanatan Dharma:

Sanatan dharma, the term which is originated from Sanskrit translates into the “natural and eternal way to live.” It is considered an alternative name for Hinduism, alongside the more common ‘Hindu Dharm’.

According to ISKCON, Sanatan Dharma is the duties that take into account the person’s spiritual identity and axiomatic laws that are beyond our temporary belief systems.

For the RSS, the ideological parent organisation of BJP, Sanatan Dharma is both a philosophical concept as well a Hindu religion. The Hindu nationalist organisation has even equated Sanata Dharma with the ideology of Hindutva and the concept of Hindu Rashtra.

Political criticism:

Shortly after Udhayanidhi’s remarks, the saffron party alleged it is clear that “a complete eradication” of Hindu dharma is the “primary agenda” of the Opposition alliance.

While Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai accused Udhayanidhi of “calling for the genocide of 80 per cent population of Bharat, who follow Sanatan Dharma, Home Minister Amit Shah accused INDIA bloc, of “insulting” Sanatan Dharma for vote bank and appeasement politics.

The Delhi Police has filed a complaint against Udhayanidhi under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act, citing his statement as “provocative, inciting, and defamatory against Sanatan Dharma”.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi took to X and rubbished claims that he called for genocide. “I never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma. Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality. I stand firmly by every word I have spoken. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalised, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma.” He added that he was prepared to confront any challenges, be it in a court of law or the people’s court.

However, the young leader has also received support from a few. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram took to X, and said, “Sanatan Dharma is nothing but code for a Caste Hierarchical Society. All those batting for it are hankering for the Good Ole Days! Caste is the Curse of India.”

Origins of DMK:

DMK, Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, has its roots in the Self-Respect Movement begun by EV Ramaswamy ‘Periyar’ in the early 20th century. This movement strongly advocated against caste and religious divisions and presented itself as a rationalist force against societal injustices. Over time, these principles have left a significant impact on the state’s political landscape, including both DMK and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam AIADMK, which emerged from this movement.