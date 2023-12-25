Congress has an anti-Hindu tendency in DNA, says Kavitha

BRS MLC K Kavitha questioned why the Congress party, maintained silence when DMK, which was part of the alliance, insulted Sanatana Dharma, mocked Hindi-speaking States as Gomutra States, and insulted migrant workers.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi(BRS) MLC K Kavitha has alleged that there was an anti-Hindu tendency in the DNA of the Congress. Referring to DMK leaders — Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments on Sanatan Dharma and Senthilkumar’s reference to Hindi heartland States, Kavitha questioned why the Congress party, which was playing a major role in I.N.D.I.A coalition, maintained silence when DMK, which was part of the alliance, insulted Sanatana Dharma, mocked Hindi-speaking States as Gomutra States, and insulted migrant workers.

She also took strong exception to the recent controversial remark of DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran’s statement that Hindi speakers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, who migrate to Tamil Nadu engage in menial jobs such as construction work and cleaning toilets. “It is not about one particular party’s views, it is about how these kinds of statements are going to disturb the fabric of our nation,” she said.

She asked Gandhi to clear his stand on the issue. ” Rahul should make it clear that he is “not anti-Hindu, anti-poor and anti-labour. He has to answer to the people of the country about his party’s stand on the comments of DMK,”she said.

On the other hand BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao used to treat migrant workers as partners in development of the State,she said. “The BRS party has immense respect for workers, but the Congress party has no such respect,”she alleged.

Rahul Gandhi claims that ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was organised to unite the country, but he was not paying attention to the comments made by his ally against it, she alleged. “It has become clear that Bharat Jodo Yatra was just a propaganda. He should have stood up, spoken when comments were made on ‘Sanatana Dharma’, hurting Hindu sentiments,” she said.

Reacting to the Hijab controversy in Karnataka, Kavitha said the Grand Old party was confused on the issue. They promised to lift the hijab ban in educational institutions in Karnataka, but now seem confused about it, he said. ” The Congress party does not have a history of implementing the promises. It is in their DNA. Rahul Gandhi should reveal his party’s stand on hijab,” she said.