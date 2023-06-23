RPF Secunderabad Division rescues six child trafficking victims

RPF carried out raids on a summer special train and rescued six child trafficking victims and detained five traffickers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:12 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Secunderabad Division, carried out raids on a summer special train and rescued six child trafficking victims and detained five traffickers.

Under Action Against Human Trafficking (AAHT), the RPF carried out the operation in collaboration with the NGO BachpanBachaoAndolan, GRP, CWC and DCPU and was based on intelligence and continuous data analysis.

On Thursday, the RPF escorted Train No.07052 Secunderabad Special Fare Sumer Express from its starting point of jurisdiction into Secunderabad Division i.e., Sirpur Kaghaznagar and conducted targeted raids from Sirpur Kaghaznagar to Secunderabad station. The operation was carried out by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of RPF Secunderabad Division and involved keeping a close watch on suspected coaches to identify and pinpoint the seat and coach numbers of the traffickers.

During the operation six child trafficking victims were rescued along with five traffickers coming from Bihar and Jharkhand.

Debashmita C Banerjee, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Secunderabad Division, said the RPF has established a dedicated helpline no 139 for the public to report suspected cases of trafficking. In the year 2022, RPF Secunderabad Division rescued 23 children with arrest of six traffickers under Operation AAHT and in the year 2023 so far, 185 children were rescued with arrest of 89 traffickers, she said.