Secunderabad RPF busts human trafficking racket

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad division has rescued eight child trafficking victims and detained four traffickers from Uttar Pradesh on the Telangana Express under the South Central Railway (SCR) zone on Thursday.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with the NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan and based on the intelligence generated from continuous data analysis by the RPF’s Cyber Cell.

The RPF escorted the train and conducted targeted raids from Ballarshah to Hyderabad. The operation was carried out by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of RPF Secunderabad and involved keeping a close watch on suspected coaches to identify and pinpoint the seat and coach numbers of the traffickers.

RPF, Secunderabad has implemented several measures to achieve this objective, including the deployment of additional personnel at railway stations, installation of CCTV cameras, and launch of awareness campaigns to educate the public about the dangers of human trafficking.

In the year 2023, RPF Secunderabad rescued 151 children and arrested 69 traffickers. In recent years, the RPF has intensified its efforts to prevent the transportation of individuals, particularly women and children, who are trafficked for forced labour and commercial sexual exploitation.