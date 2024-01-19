| Rpo Hyderabad To Organise Passport Adalat On This Day

RPO Hyderabad to organise passport adalat on this day

The adalat will be open for attendees from 10 am to 12:30 pm to resolve any pending issues related to their passport applications.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 07:24 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office in Hyderabad is set to host a passport adalat on January 20, as outlined in a recent press release.

This initiative aims to assist applicants who have encountered delays in the processing of their passport applications for various reasons.

To facilitate the process and ensure a efficient resolution of any outstanding concerns during the adalat, applicants are required to bring all necessary original documents along with self-attested copies.

Applicants may see the latest press release regarding a Passport Adalat on 20 January 2024 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ei6RY9XhNb — RPO Hyderabad (@rpohyderabad) January 17, 2024