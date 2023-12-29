RPO Hyderabad surpasses its previous milestone, issues over 7.85 lakh passports

A total of 6,43,157 (2022), 4,28,246 (2021), and 5,32,785 (2019 pre-Covid) passports were issued.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:47 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hyderabad: Breaking its previous record, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) Hyderabad has issued more than 7.85 lakh passports this year – standing fifth in the country.

As of Friday, the RPO Hyderabad issued a total of 7,85,485 passports this year, which is in fact more than the number of passports issued in the pre-Covid era. A total of 6,43,157 (2022), 4,28,246 (2021), and 5,32,785 (2019 pre-Covid) passports were issued.

Listing out the annual performance, Regional Passport Officer Hyderabad, J Snehaja on Friday said RPO Hyderabad stands fifth in the country in issuance of passports in 2023. While Mumbai stood at first, Bangalore, Lucknow and Chandigarh were at second, third and fourth positions.

Stating that slots under normal and Tatkal takes about 22 days and 4-5 days respectively, Snehaja said under guidance from the Ministry of External Affairs, number of slot would soon be enhanced in the State.

The applicants would be issued a passport in 1-3 days under Tatkal and 7-10 days for normal scheme.

On an average, the RPO Hyderabad has been processing an average of 4,000 applications in a day including at five PSKs and 14 PoPSKs, she said, adding that special drives were conducted on 25 Saturdays this year.