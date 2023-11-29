Hyderabad: RPO decides to issue all 250 appointments online

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:05 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Hyderabad: Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, which is presently issuing 250 appointments every day i.e., 125 offline (walk-ins) and 125 online, has decided to issue all 250 appointments online.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, the Regional Passport Officer & Head of Office, Hyderabad, J.Snehaja, pointed out that applicants whose applications were pending for various reasons have been visiting the Regional Passport Office in Secunderabad. At present, a total number of 250 appointments were issued every day except Wednesdays, i.e., 125 offline (walk-ins) and 125 online appointments.

In case of offline appointments, tokens were issued on first come first serviced basis, wherein applicants were subjected to come early in the day to get their token and those who could not get their token, had to visit office once again.

To alleviate the challenges of standing in queues for extended periods to obtain walk-in tokens for enquiry, it has now been decided to issue all 250 appointments online, Snehaja said. The appointments will be accessible on the passportseva portal i.e., www.passportindia.gov.in and the revised system will effective from December 1.

Accordingly, the number of enquiry appointments on Monday, Tuesday and Friday, will be 250 online appointments as per the time slot given for all categories. On Thursdays, there is no limit on enquiry appointments between 9.30 am and 12.30 pm and applicants with documentary proofs such as those with medical emergencies, students providing admission proof for foreign institutions/hall tickets for exams, and individuals with visa expiry or imminent foreign travel, can walk in for enquiry and will be given priority.

The applicants were informed that the inquiry appointments were free of cost and advised not to approach middlemen/brokers/touts for their passport related matters. Applicants unable to personally visit the RPO were requested to communicate their concerns by writing to rpo.hyderabad@mea.gov.in