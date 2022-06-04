‘RRR’ makes it to Rotten Tomatoes’ list of 100 best movies 3 hours or longer

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ has created a benchmark for other filmmakers here by becoming one of the most successful Indian films ever made. The fictional story about two real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj grossed a whopping Rs 1,150 crore worldwide. Now, it has made it to the Tomatometer list by Rotten Tomatoes which includes the all-time 100 best movies to watch in 3 hours or longer.

While the magnum opus ranked #86 on the list, it has other classics such as ‘Schindler’s List’ at number #4, ‘The Godfather, Part II’ at #7, ‘Hamlet’ at #14, and Titanic’ at #35. Rotten Tomatoes called ‘RRR’ an “intoxicatingly over the top” film that “pulls out all the stops to make the absolute most of its 187-minute runtime”.

Two of the other Indian movies on the list include ‘Lagaan’ at number #12 and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ at #66. Rotten Tomatoes sifted through the backend of cinema history, from the silent era all the way up to the present, and collected and ranked the 100 best-reviewed movies that run three hours or longer (Certified Fresh movies listed first).

As ‘RRR’ was re-released in US theatres, it has been receiving immense appreciation from the Western audience. “Utterly obsessed with this suspenders bit in RRR. Rajamouli putting every American musical movie from this century to shame,” film editor Gerry Hartman from Wisconsin, US tweeted. “The vibes are right. Now (re)watching. #RRR,” tweeted Neil from Austin.

Whereas, ‘Rolling Stone’ in its review called the epic “the best and most revolutionary blockbuster of 2022”. The author of the article David Fear wrote, “This three-hour extravaganza of sound and fury will serve as a gateway drug to a whole subset of world-cinema pop narcotics.”

Check out the complete Tomatometer list here for a weekend binge-watching session: https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com/guide/best-movies-3-hours-or-longer-ranked/?cmp=TWRT_Edit_Guide_3HrMovies_602