Rs. 1.74 cr seized amount returned to people in Nizamabad dist

The District Grievance Committee, constituted to look in to the issues related to Model Code of Conduct(MCC), has returned Rs. 1,74,15,858 out of the Rs. 2,86,74,344 cash confiscated from people during checking in the last three weeks in the district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Nizamabad: The District Grievance Committee, constituted to look in to the issues related to Model Code of Conduct (MCC), has returned Rs. 1,74,15,858 out of the Rs. 2,86,74,344 cash confiscated from people during checking in the last three weeks in the district.

According to Nizamabad Police Commissioner Kalmeshwar Shingenawar, the cash and goods seized during checking were handed over to the rightful owners after they produced proper documents. However, as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India cash seized above Rs. 10 lakh have been handed over to Income Tax officials, he said, adding that so far Rs. 41.81 lakh cash seized in the district has been deposited with the Income Tax Department .