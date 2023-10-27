Nizamabad Collector asks officials to treat every candidate equal

The Collector, who held training classes for poll officials on Friday, said all candidates, whether they were Independent, from the ruling party or the opposition, must receive equal and just treatment while addressing complaints of violations of MCC.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

The Collector, who held training classes for poll officials on Friday, said all candidates, whether they were Independent, from the ruling party or the opposition, must receive equal and just treatment while addressing complaints of violations of MCC.

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu has asked officials involved in the poll process to treat every candidate on an equal footing when it comes to implementing the Model Code Conduct(MCC).

The Collector, who held training classes for poll officials on Friday, said all candidates, whether they were Independent, from the ruling party or the opposition, must receive equal and just treatment while addressing complaints of violations of MCC.

“Special attention should be focused on the distribution of cash, liquor and other items that tempt the voters. We need to respond immediately to the complaints of violations of the code of conduct of elections and confirm the facts through field inspection and take appropriate action,” he said. Care should be taken in the case of false complaints made by persons to divert the attention of the surveillance teams and appropriate action should be taken against them, he said.

The collector also briefed in detail about the videography process and monitoring of election expenditure, both of which have assumed a very important role in MCC as seen in the previous assembly elections.

Also Read Tight surveillance, foolproof arrangements in place for Assembly polls in Khammam