Rs 100 crore spent on Gollapadu channel modernization: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:45 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Rs 100 crore were being spent on underground drainage, parks and beautification works as part of modernisation of Gollapadu channel in the city

Khammam: Rs 100 crore were being spent on underground drainage, parks and beautification works as part of modernisation of Gollapadu channel in the city, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He along with green crusader Vanajeevi Ramaiah inaugurated the newly established Vanajeevi Ramaiah Park in 30th division of Khammam Municipal Corporation on Monday as part of the modernisation works.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that in the past the people of Gollapadu channel used to live a miserable life with mosquitoes and an unhygienic environment, but now the situation has changed and the area has become beautiful and clean.

He said that the State government has taken steps for the healthy living of people with a pleasant environment by establishing parks, walking tracks in parks, children’s play equipment and open gyms in residential colonies.

Ajay Kumar along with officials and college students planted as part of Haritha Haram programme. The minister and OSD (Haritha Haram) to CM’s Office Priyanka Varghese felicitated and presented new clothes to Vanajeevi, Padma Shri awardee Daripalli Ramaiah and his wife.

Later in the day, the minister inspected the construction work of the integrated district offices building complex and directed officials to complete the works as soon as possible. He said that the government has taken steps to establish the offices of all the district officers in one place, so that the people could avail the government services quickly at one place.

He said that the construction work of the new building was in the final stage. He told officials to plant the plants that could withstand the weather and conditions and develop greenery all around the building.

Earlier, Ajay Kumar inaugurated a newly set up petrol station to be run by the Telangana State Cooperative Marketing Federation at Pedda thanda of Khammam Rural mandal. The Markfed has been working for the benefit of the farmers; he said and appreciated the new initiatives of the federation.

ZP Chairman Lingala Kamal Raju, SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Markfed chairman Ganga Reddy district Collector VP Gautham, municipal commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, DFO Siddharth Vikram Singh, Market Committee chairperson D Lakshmi Prasanna and others were present.