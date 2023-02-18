Rs 15 lakh worth ganja seized in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

File Photo.

Kothagudem: Police seized ganja worth Rs.15 lakh and arrested two persons at Paloncha in the district on Saturday.

Paloncha town SIs, K Naresh and G Praveen Kumar and staff who conducted vehicle checks at Navabharat area stopped and checked a car. They caught two persons along with ganja weighing 75.4 kg in the car.

The accused Putta Sathish Kondakrindagudem of Ketupalli mandal and Nalgonda district and Vetti Laxman Tulugonda of Chintoor mandal in AP were arrested and the case was being investigated. Two cell phones and a SUV were also seized by police.