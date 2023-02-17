Hyderabad cops bust interstate drug racket, seize 23.5 kg ganja

Officials seized 23.5 kg of marijuana, a car, three mobile phones and cash, altogether worth Rs.6 lakh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:20 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police busted an interstate drug peddling racket and arrested three persons including a woman, on Thursday. Officials seized 23.5 kg of marijuana, a car, three mobile phones and cash, altogether worth Rs.6 lakh.

The arrested persons were identified as Saurabh Singh (29), his wife Radha (20), and Jay Prakash Singh (26), all residents of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh. The absconding persons are Tumbunadh and Ramesh, drug dealers from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read Hyderabad: Mild tension prevails at Kalapather

According to the police, Saurabh, Radha and Jay Prakash, with an intention to earn easy and quick money, took to drug peddling. They contacted Tumbunadh, a drug dealer from Odisha and Ramesh, another drug peddler from Araku agency in Andhra Pradesh, and expressed their interest. They have been procuring marijuana from them for Rs.2,500 per kg and sold it between Rs.15,000 to Rs.20,000 to customers in Mathura.

“To avoid getting caught at check posts, the suspects conceal the contraband under ginger millet plants and in the secret cabin of the car,” a senior police official said.

Following a tip-off, the Madhapur police nabbed the suspects at Khanamet when they were smuggling the contraband in a car from Darliput, Orissa, to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh via Hyderabad.

Officials said special teams are on constant look out for drug peddlers and consumers and thus developed various sources and informants to curb the menace of psychotropic substances and contraband narcotic drugs across Cyberabad.