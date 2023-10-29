Rs 18.18 crore cash seized in Hyderabad so far

Cash and other items to the tune of Rs. 50.56 lakh were also confiscated by police officials in their routine checks.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Hyderabad: With 18 integrated check posts and 90 Flying Squads posted across the city, the total amount of cash seized after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was brought into effect reached Rs. 18.18 crore on Sunday. Authorities also seized valuable items like gold, silver, and others to the tune of Rs. 26.96 crore.

On Sunday alone, Flying Squads seized cash and other items valued at Rs. 7.50 lakh, making the progressive number Rs. 1.71 crore. Cash and other items to the tune of Rs. 50.56 lakh were also confiscated by police officials in their routine checks.

With 45 FIRs registered over this past weekend, a total of 423 FIRs have been reported so far, apart from the 687 cases put up under CrPC. Along with that, the number of persons bound over preventive sections stands at 1,892, with 879 executed non-bailable warrants, while 1,496 remain pending.

In regards to the MCC violations cases, a total of 22 have been recorded so far, with 19 FIRs registered. Of these, 15 are for conducting unauthorized public meetings, three for trying to woo the voters, one for misuse of government vehicles along with three other cases. One case was also recorded under the Prevention of Atrocities Act 1989.

Enforcing MCC, election officials are also overseeing the removal of political billboards, wall writings, and other political campaign material. While 1,38,180 such cases were recorded in public spaces, 80,844 defacements were removed by officials. Of the 28,893 recorded on private properties, defacements removed stand at 21,371.

As firearms are required to be deposited either at police stations or at State armories until the conclusion of elections, along with 16 licensed arms deposited on Sunday, a total of 4,479 firearms are now in the custody of authorities to avert any unforeseen incidents.

Along with the closure of four belt shops in the city, authorities have also seized 25,581.985 bulk liters of alcohol so far.