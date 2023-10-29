Hyderabad: Yashoda Hospitals host 7th National Conference of SESICON

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Hyderabad: Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City division, hosted the 7th National Conference of the Shoulder and Elbow Society, India (SESICON) from October 27 to 29 under the supervision of the Telangana Orthopaedic State Association (TOSA) committee led by Senior Orthopaedic Consultant Dr AdlaDeepthiNandan Reddy (Organising Chairman), Dr Jaya Prasad (Organising Secretary), Dr B Chandrasekhar (Joint Organising Secretary), and Dr Amith Reddy (Treasurer).

The efforts of the specialised upper limb surgeons resulted in promoting and establishing shoulder and elbow surgery, bringing awareness to patients suffering from shoulder and elbow problems. More than 300 delegates of orthopaedic surgeons, including postgraduate students wishing to specialise in upper limb surgery and physiotherapy professionals, attended the meeting, a press release said.

Senior faculty from abroad, including Dr Radhakanth Pandey, Dr Amith Modi, Dr Harvinder Singh, Dr Ashish Gupta, Dr Amol Tambe, Dr Shantanu, Dr Kapil Kumar, Dr Lee Van Rensberg, and Dr Parakrama Dharmaratne, along with the national faculty comprising Dr Ashish Babulkar, Dr Roshan Wade, Dr Ram Chidambaram, Dr Vivek Pandey, and Dr BhaskarKomarasamy, shared their knowledge and experience in the field of shoulder and elbow surgery.