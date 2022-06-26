Rs 2,250-cr works to check flooding in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:05 AM, Sun - 26 June 22

The construction of retaining walls and desilting of stormwater drains are under way across the city.

Hyderabad: Efforts to tackle the menace of urban flooding, which has emerged a major threat in the city, especially to people residing in low-lying areas, during heavy rains, are gathering steam with a series of works worth a whopping Rs 2,250 crore to fix water-logging issues in such localities in progress.

Some of the major works that are presently underway are widening of stormwater drains, construction of retaining walls near small stormwater drains, building box drains, desilting of stormwater drains and repairing existing drains. Other works to exclusively deal with all issues pertaining to nalas in the city and mitigate the adversities on account of heavy rains are also underway, officials said.

In addition to this, for the safety of people during monsoon, many stormwater drains have been covered with pre-cast slabs and some drains were barricaded using link mesh. At some stormwater drains that are deep, banners were also displayed to alert people. The series of works taken to end the issue of urban flooding in the city does not end here. Many works are underway at lakes and other water bodies too.

At lakes, restoration of weirs, sluices, strengthening of bunds fencing and sewage diversion has been taken up.

Out of the Rs 2,250 crore, works worth Rs.415 crore have been taken up by the Engineering wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, while works worth Rs.1,006 crore are being executed by the GHMC’s Projects wing. Simultaneously, with Rs 735 crore, Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works are underway besides works at lakes and other water bodies being taken up with Rs.94 crore.

Under SNDP, 37 works were proposed in the GHMC limits and among them, works are underway at a brisk pace at 36 places, while one work has been halted due to traffic issues. Among the 36 works, works at 13 places are being executed on a war footing and will be completed by July. The corporation is trying to complete the remaining works as soon as possible, the GHMC said in a press release.

Simultaneously, the GHMC is also desilting stormwater drains and this year, 371 desilting works at a cost of Rs 56.31 crore were taken up. The corporation was able to 3.39 lakh cubic metre of silt, the press release added.