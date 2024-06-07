Rs 43 crore granted to set up Nursing College in Andole

The Health, Medical and Family Welfare department has sanctioned Rs 43 crore towards non-reoccurring expenditure such as civil works, furniture and equipment.
Sangareddy: The state government has accorded an administrative sanction for setting up a new Government Nursing College in Andole of Sangareddy district.
Following a proposal sent by the Director of Medical Education, the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department has sanctioned Rs 43 crore towards non-reoccurring expenditure such as civil works, furniture and equipment.
Secretary Christina Z Chongthu has issued a GO MS number 15 in this regard.
The people of Andole constituency have thanked Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha for getting the grants within six months after the government formed.