Rs 43 crore granted to set up Nursing College in Andole

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 June 2024, 07:45 PM

Sangareddy: The state government has accorded an administrative sanction for setting up a new Government Nursing College in Andole of Sangareddy district.

Following a proposal sent by the Director of Medical Education, the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department has sanctioned Rs 43 crore towards non-reoccurring expenditure such as civil works, furniture and equipment.

Secretary Christina Z Chongthu has issued a GO MS number 15 in this regard.

The people of Andole constituency have thanked Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha for getting the grants within six months after the government formed.