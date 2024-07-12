Sangareddy: BRS leader Kranthi Kiran demands release of water from Singur to save crops

Farmer Manne Lingaiah at his paddy nursery that went dry at Chowtakur in Sangareddy district.

Sangareddy: Former Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi demanded that the irrigation department release water from the left canal of the Singur project to meet the irrigation needs of vanakalam in Pulkal, Chowtaur and Andole mandal.

After learning that the farmers were struggling to save their crops due to an extended dry spell, Kranthi Kiran said the farmers were trying it difficult to save paddy nurseries while the rest were contemplating whether to go for paddy transplantation.

Since most farmers depended on Singur water, he demanded the irrigation department impound all minor irrigation tanks in these mandals to save the crops. He said that the BRS government used to impound all these tanks before the onset of the vanakalam crop season.