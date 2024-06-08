Sangareddy: Rs 168.30 crore granted for Singur CC lining works

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 June 2024, 04:26 PM

Sangareddy: In good news for farmers of Singur ayacut, the Irrigation department has granted Rs 168.30 crore to take up the CC lining work of Singur canals in Sangareddy district. The multipurpose project, built at Singur village in Pulkal mandal across river Manjeera, had 40,000 acres of ayacut in Pulkal, Andole, Munipally, Chowtakur and Sadasivapet mandals. The project is considered as lifeline of Sangareddy district. With the efforts of Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha, Secretary of the Irrigation Department Rahul Bojja has released the grant. The lining works will help the free flow of water and restrict the water loss.