Rs 5 crore spent on Singarajupally village alone, says Errabelli

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:15 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Minister Dayakar Rao unveiling Sitaramaraju statue at Singarajupally village of Devaruppula mandal in Jangaon district.

Jangaon: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has said that a total of Rs 5 crore fund had been spent on the development of Singarajupally village of Devaruppula mandal in the district. As a part of his visit to the village on Saturday, Rao has inaugurated a paddy procurement centre, unveiled the statue of Alluri Sitaramaraju, 40 double bedroom houses and an overhead reservoir built under Mission Bhagiratha scheme, and also laid foundation for the construction of the Gram Panchayat building.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that he had special love for the Singarajupalli village. “As many as 40 double bedroom houses with Rs 2.50 crore were constructed at the village, besides construction of several CC roads and side drains,” he added. District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah, Additional Collector Bhaskar Rao, ZP CEO Vijayalakshmi, DRDO PD Ram Reddy, RDO Madhumohan, ZPTC Bhargavi, MPP Savitri, Sarpanch Mallesh, beneficiaries of the 2BHK houses and officials from other departments attended the programme.

