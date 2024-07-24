Rs 5,336 cr budget allocated for Railway projects in Telangana: Ashwini Vaishnaw

“The budget allocations to Telangana have been witnessing sustained increase with current year’s allocation being almost six times more than the average allocation done between 2009 - 2014 years for the combined state,” he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 08:11 PM

File Photo of Ashwini Vaishnaw

Hyderabad: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that a record budget of Rs 5,336 crore was allocated for the railway projects in Telangana in the union budget 2024 – 25.

Addressing the media personnel in a virtual press conference from New Delhi on the budget highlights of the State on Wednesday, Vaishnaw said the annual average budget outlay for combined Andhra Pradesh state during the years 2009-14 was only Rs. 886 crore.

“The budget allocations to Telangana have been witnessing sustained increase with current year’s allocation being almost six times more than the average allocation done between 2009 – 2014 years for the combined state,” he said.

The Minister stated that the total cost of ongoing railway projects (new tracks) in Telangana was estimated to be worth of Rs. 32,946 crore. The railway network in Telangana was now 100 per cent electrified. To facilitate safety, 437 RoBs and RuBs have been constructed and 40 railway stations in Telangana were being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat station scheme, he added.