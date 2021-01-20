Rs 6,400 crore for AP highways: Minister Sankarnarayana

Sankaranarayana said that a new project which costs about Rs 6,000 crore was entrusted to the New Development Bank (NDB) while another Rs.1150 crore would be released by NABARD.

Visakhapatnam: AP Roads and Buildings Minister Sankaranarayana on Wednesday said that Rs 6,400 crore was allocated for development of highways in the State.

Talking to reporters here, he said the recent rains had damaged roads in some places and the matter was taken to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who immediately advised their renovation.

This apart, Rs 1,000 crore was being spent on road repairs which would be completed by March next. It was also decided to pay Rs 450 crore dues towards this, he revealed.

The Minister said that Rs.200 crore were allocated for regions affected by the Nivar cyclone. He alleged that the previous Telugu Desam Party government had diverted Rs 3,000 crore of the APSRTC.

Sankaranarayana said that a new project which costs about Rs 6,000 crore was entrusted to the New Development Bank (NDB) while another Rs.1150 crore would be released by NABARD. Efforts were on to lay roads in the tribal areas and funds were also being released for roads under Visakhapatnam beautification, he stated.

An MoU was reached with the NDB to this effect and the state had saved Rs.85 crore through reverse tendering.

“The state government has already allocated Rs.550 crore for repairs to roads. we are committed for restoration of highways and under this programme, roads to an extent of 600 km will be restored with Rs.2168 crore,” he said.

