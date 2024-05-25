RS Praveen Kumar demands dismissal of Jupally from Cabinet

25 May 2024

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar on Saturday demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy drop Minister Jupally Krishna Rao from the cabinet.

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan, he said the faction culture of Rayalaseema districts was gaining ground in Nagarkurnool.

He wanted the government to probe the Kollapur murder case by constituting a special investigation team.

He said the deteriorating law and order situation in district and the growing political violence was taken up with the Director General of Police almost 10 days ago, but no corrective measures were taken so far.

He alleged that the murder of BRS functionary Sridhar Reddy was the handiwork of the henchmen of Jupally. The parents of the slain BRS activist had alleged the involvement of Jupally’s followers in the murder. But no arrests were made so far. No action was initiated against the accused.

The police did not book even register an FIR against the accused as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy happened to be holding the portfolio of home as well. He said that Jupally’s men were indulging in intimidating tactics in view of the local body polls that were nearing.

Police had been prevailing on the BRS workers to opt for a compromise in every case. The bulldozer culture was also fast catching up in the district.

Kollapur should be declared as a disturbed area, he insisted. Action should be taken against the local police who failed in protecting lives. Praveen Kumar also condemned the Congress sponsored attack on the BRS town president Nagaraju in Ramayampet town of Medak district on Saturday.