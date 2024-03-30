RS Praveen Kumar demands justice for delayed police constable training

Hyderabad: Alleging that gross injustice was being meted out to around 1,500 candidates selected for the police constable jobs, BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar on Saturday demanded the Congress government to immediately initiate measures to train candidates who come clear in the special branch scrutiny.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Praveen Kumar highlighted the plight of the selected candidates, whose training did not begin due to negligence of the State government.

According to him, candidates selected for the constable jobs in Civil, Armed Reserve, Special Armed Reserve and Telangana State Special Police departments had mentioned about their various cases including civil, criminal, bindover, corona and traffic violation registered against them in the self-attestation document.

In most cases, some candidates have already been acquitted by the courts, he claimed, adding that case details including copies of the court judgments acquitting them were submitted to special branch officers in the final security.

Yet, candidates were not being given an opportunity for training, he said, questioning why the Congress government has so much apathy towards the unemployed youth in the State.

Praveen Kumar highlighted how the UPSC gives nod to candidates who mentioned cases in the self-attestation and come clean in the special branch and intelligence bureau officers’ scrutiny.

But the State government is taking weird policy decisions and doing gross injustice to selected candidates, he alleged. While these selected candidates were handed over their appointment letters amidst fanfare by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on February 14, they have been making rounds to offices of the CM and DGP seeking orders for training, he said.

Praveen Kumar demanded the Chief Minister to immediately respond to grievances of these candidates besides directing the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board to commence training of candidates found innocent in the special branch scrutiny.