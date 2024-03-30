BRS seeks action against Raghunandan Rao

Chintha Prabhakar along with BRS leader Kasala Buchi Reddy met the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana Vikas Raj at his office in Hyderabad on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 March 2024, 04:55 PM

Sangareddy: BRS MLA from Sangareddy Chintha Prabhakar lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against BJP’s Medak candidate M Raghunandan Rao accusing him of making objectionable comments against Former Minister T Harish Rao and Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy.

Saying that Raghunandan Rao had violated the election code, the Sangareddy MLA sought action against him.