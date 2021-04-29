RT-PCR test of KCR didn’t show concrete result: Dr MV Rao

“The Chief Minister is completely fit and the RT-PCR test will be conducted in a day or two again,” Dr Rao said.

Hyderabad: The Rapid Antigen Test and RT-PCR test conducted on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao have given mixed results.

In the rapid test, Chandrashekhar Rao tested negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday after being in isolation for the last one week. However, the RT-PCR test did not show concrete results, the Chief Minister’s personal physician Dr MV Rao said on Thursday.

He said the concrete result cannot be expected when the virus is in the process of waning. “The Chief Minister is completely fit and the RT-PCR test will be conducted in a day or two again,” Dr Rao said.

