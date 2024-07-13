| Rta Earns Over Rs 18 Lakh Through Sale Of Fancy Numbers On Friday

RTA earns over Rs 18 lakh through sale of fancy numbers on Friday

According to officials from the RTA, several high-value numbers fetched substantial amounts during the recent registration number auctions.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 July 2024, 05:40 PM

Hyderabad: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office in Secunderabad collected a sum of about Rs 18.28 lakh through the auction and sale of fancy numbers on a single day on Friday.

According to officials from the RTA, several high-value numbers fetched substantial amounts during the recent registration number auctions.

The registration number TG 10 9999 commanded an impressive bid of over Rs 6 lakh and there was a tough competition among five bidders for the same registration number. Furthermore, the registration number TG 10 A 0001 was auctioned for Rs 3.6 lakh and TG 10 A 0009 fetched Rs 2.6 lakh.

The demand for personalised registration numbers continues to grow, with car owners expressing a variety of preferences. As the popularity of fancy numbers continues to soar, the transport department anticipates a sustained stream of interest and revenue from future registration number auctions.