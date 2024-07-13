RTA earns over Rs 18 lakh through sale of fancy numbers on Friday

According to officials from the RTA, several high-value numbers fetched substantial amounts during the recent registration number auctions.
Hyderabad: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office in Secunderabad collected a sum of about Rs 18.28 lakh through the auction and sale of fancy numbers on a single day on Friday.
The registration number TG 10 9999 commanded an impressive bid of over Rs 6 lakh and there was a tough competition among five bidders for the same registration number. Furthermore, the registration number TG 10 A 0001 was auctioned for Rs 3.6 lakh and TG 10 A 0009 fetched Rs 2.6 lakh.
The demand for personalised registration numbers continues to grow, with car owners expressing a variety of preferences. As the popularity of fancy numbers continues to soar, the transport department anticipates a sustained stream of interest and revenue from future registration number auctions.