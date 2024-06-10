RTA officials to inspect school buses’ fitness

It has been decided to ensure that no school bus in Hyderabad should be allowed to venture on city roads without getting the FC renewed or following safety precautions. RTA will seize vehicles and levy hefty penalties and the goodwill of the schools will be impacted, officials said.

By C. Romeo Updated On - 10 June 2024, 10:34 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: With just a few days left for reopening of schools in the city, the Road Transport Authority (RTA) officials are gearing up to conduct special drives across the city and inspect school buses for any irregularities. As per official data with the RTA officials, there are nearly 1,300 school buses in the city.

While most of the buses have renewed their Fitness Certificates (FCs), RTA authorities have rejected a few as they did not fulfill the requirements. As part of efforts to enforce rules, RTA officials are planning to launch special drives in coordination with the Police Department, once schools are reopened.

“Each year, we make it clear that no school bus will be allowed to ply on the road without having fitness certificate and necessary communication is sent to all educational institutions well in advance,” senior RTA officials said.