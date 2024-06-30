RTC to operate buses to Vijayawada via JBS

As many as 24 services departing from BHEL and Miyapur will be operated through Jubilee Bus Station instead of Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, the current route.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 June 2024, 05:25 PM

Hyderabad: In a respite to passengers, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has decided to run buses to Vijayawada via Jubilee Bus Station. The decision follows requests being made by passengers for the last few years.

As many as 24 services departing from BHEL and Miyapur will be operated through Jubilee Bus Station instead of Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, the current route.

Also Read TGSRTC announces 10 per cent discount on return tickets of Hyderabad-Bengaluru buses

These services will run to Vijayawada via KPHB Colony, Balanagar, Bowenpally, JBS, Sangeeth junction (Pushpak Point), Tarnaka (Pushpak Point), Habsiguda (Pushpak Point), Uppal (Pushpak Point) and LB Nagar. RTC officials said these services will operate without any change in the ticket prices which will continue to be the same as services operated from MGBS.

At present buses from BHEL and Miyapur are going to Vijayawada via MGBS. Due to this, the passengers of the surrounding areas of JBS and Secunderabad have to come to MGBS. Passengers who brought this to the attention of the RTC management appealed to run buses to Vijayawada via JBS for the convenience of hundreds of passengers.

These services will be helpful for passengers from Bowenpaly, Secunderabad, JBS, Tarnaka, Habsiguda, Uppal and vicinities.

Citizens can visit www.tsrtconline.in for advance reservation of these services.