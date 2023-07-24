Russia wants allies, to host Africa summit; Food security and Wagner are key questions

Hours after Russia terminated a deal to keep grain flowing from Ukraine, Moscow’s ambassador saw an opening to appeal to one of the African countries that would feel the effects the most

Malians demonstrate against France and in support of Russia on the 60th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Mali, in Bamako, Mali, on Sept. 22, 2020. On July 27-28, 2023 Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting delegations from almost all of Africas 54 countries at the second Russia-Africa Summit.

Nairobi: As Russia seeks more allies during its invasion of Ukraine, longtime US security partner Kenya might not be an obvious choice. But hours after Russia terminated a deal to keep grain flowing from Ukraine, Moscow’s ambassador saw an opening to appeal to one of the African countries that would feel the effects the most.

In an opinion piece for two of Kenya’s largest newspapers, Ambassador Dmitry Maksimychev blamed the US and European union for the deal’s collapse, asserting they had “used every trick” to keep Russian grain and fertilizer from the global markets. “Now, my dear Kenyan friends, you know the whole truth about who is weaponising food,” he wrote.

It’s the kind of brash outreach expected this week at the second Russia-Africa Summit. Grain supplies are in question. The future of the Wagner military group is, too. It’s a notable time for Russia to host nearly 50 African countries that rely heavily on Moscow for agricultural products and security. It’s not clear how many heads of State will attend. President Vladimir Putin’s government is under new pressure to show its commitment to a continent of 1.3 billion people that is increasingly assertive on the global stage.

Africa’s 54 nations make up the largest voting bloc at the United Nations and have been more divided than any other region on General Assembly resolutions criticising Russia’s invasion. If they leave the two-day summit on Friday feeling unheeded, they might distance themselves from Russia, said analyst Cameron Hudson with the US-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies.