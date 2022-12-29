Rythu Bandhu: Telangana Govt deposits Rs 1,218.38 crore into bank accounts of 15.96 lakh farmers

The farm investment support of Rs.1218.38 crore extended under Rythu Bandhu scheme will cover 24.36 lakh acres in the State.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:10 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Hyderabad: The State Government has deposited Rs.1,218.38 crore into the bank accounts of 15.96 lakh farmers on the second day of Rythu Bandhu distribution on Thursday.

The farm investment support of Rs.1218.38 crore extended under Rythu Bandhu scheme will cover 24.36 lakh acres in the State. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was extending Rythu Bandhu to support the farmers and increase the agriculture production, said Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the Minister said with the State Government extending Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, provision of sufficient irrigation water and 24 hours free power supply, confidence among farmers had increased manifold.

There was a time in the United Andhra Pradesh, when farmers had to stand in serpentine queues for seeds and police had to bear police lathi charge during fertilisers’ distribution. All that was history in Telangana, he said.

In the eight years of Telangana government, the State has emerged has leading producer of paddy and cotton. Impressed with Telangana’s pro-farmer policies, farming community was demanding replication of the Telangana ‘s welfare and development programmes in respective States, he said.

“BJP is getting jittery with BRS party’s Ab ki bar Kisan Sarkar campaign. Worried over the increasing support to BRS, the union Government is creating hurdles in Telangana’s development” charged Niranjan Reddy, adding that already, there debates and discussions were on Telangana’s welfare and development programmes across the nation.