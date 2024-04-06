Rythu Deeksha protests organised across Telangana

Sharing the concern voiced by the farmers, BRS working President K T Rama Rao said the party would continue to fight for the cause of the farmers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 07:50 PM

Hyderabad: The rank and file of BRS joined farmers in Rythu Deeksha protest called by the party leadership against government’s apathy that triggered a farm sector crisis all over the state on Saturday.

All the senior leaders of the party including K T Rama Rao, Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, Nama Nageswar Rao took part in the Deeksha and pledged their support to the farmers in the fight for their due.

They deplored the failure of the government to fulfill its promises. Holding the Congress government solely responsible for the failure in extending irrigation support and power supply, they said the twin factors wreaked havoc on the rabi crops resulting in extensive crop damage during Yasangi.

Standing crops withered away in lakhs of acres. They demanded Rs 25,000 per acre as compensation for the crop losses.

They also demanded Rs 500 per quintal as bonus for paddy and maize as promised by the state government. Peasant bodies that led the protest wanted steps to speed up the process for waiver of agriculture loans up to Rs.2 lakh, a poll time promise made by the Congress Party.

They also demanded the government to implement the Rythu Bandhu by extending input assistance of Rs 15000 per acre as assured by the Congress party.

Sharing the concern voiced by the farmers, BRS working President K T Rama Rao said the party would continue to fight for the cause of the farmers.

Large numbers farmers took part in the protest at Sircilla while T Harish Rao joined the protest at Sanga Reddy.

Party MPs Nama Nageswsar Rao, Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra and a host of BRS leaders led the protest in Khammam. Former MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, MP Malothu Kavitha and former Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar participated in Rythu Deekha at Narsampet.

They demanded a bonus of Rs 500 for all types of crops. BRS MLA and former Speaker, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy joined the protest in Bansuwada in Kamareddy district.

Ex-minister Jagdish Reddy. Former MLAs Krishna Reddy and Chirumurthy Lingaya joined the farmers on protest at Nalgonda and Nakirekal. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy demanded compensation for the withered crops.