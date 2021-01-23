Rythu Vedikas changed lives of farmers: Niranjan Reddy

Niranjan says facility brought ryots under one roof

Jagitial: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said on Friday that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao conceived Rythu Vedika to bring together farmers on a single platform and to help them fix the price for their produce. Niranjan Reddy along with Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar inaugurated Rythu Vedhikas in Mogilipeta, Damrajpalli and Mallapur villages in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said every product right from match sticks box to beedi bundle, were having fixed prices. However, there was no price in the market for crops produced by farmers battling severe hardships. Uniting farmers to fix price by creating demand for their produce was the main concept of the Chief Minister. As part of his strategy, Chandrashekhar Rao designed the Rythu Vedhikas.

The entire society would be happy if the agriculture sector, on which about 60 percent people depend, continues to thrive.

In the country, Telangana was the only State constructing Rythu Vedhikas across the State. A number of government offices might have existed everywhere. But, the Chief Minister was constructing Rythu Vedhikas for the benefit of farmers. Usually, farmers across the country would unite against the governments. However, the Chief Minister was the only person who united the farmers for their betterment.

Listing out schemes being implemented for the welfare of farmers, he informed that besides 24-hour free power supply, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima were rolled out for farmers. Seeds and fertilizer were also made available, he said.

Informing to conduct soil testing twice a year, the Minister said farmers would also be educated about cropping patterns and techniques in cultivation through Rythu Vedhikas by providing soil testing reports. Rs 7,357.02 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of 59.51 lakh farmers under Rythu Bandhu in the Yasangi season. Despite crunch in revenues due to the lockdown, Chandrashekhar Rao had released Rs 15,000 crore to farmers under Rythu Bandhu by cutting salaries of government employees and public representatives.

Central government was providing only Rs 6,000 to farmers in three installments under Pradanmantri Kisan Sanman Yojana. However, Telangana government was giving Rs 10,000 per acre, the Minister added.

