Rythu Vedikas help farmers in many ways: Indrakaran Reddy

Nirmal: Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy opined that Rythu Vedika buildings would come in handy for farmers in discussing modern farming methods and sharing useful information relating to agriculture. He inaugurated a Rythu Vedhika at Ola village in Kuntala mandal on Friday, built at an estimated cost of Rs 23 lakh.

Addressing the gathering, Indrakaran Reddy said awareness and training programmes would be conducted at Rythu Vedikas soon, to train farmers in adopting innovative farming methods. He stated that the farmers could use the facilty for various others purposes to update their knowledge.

The Minister asserted that the State government was implementing many schemes for the welfare of the agrarian community. He claimed that the government purchased paddy from farmers even through Covid-19 crisis crippled economy. He cited construction of irrigation projects and provision of uninterrupted power supply to agriculture needs and introduction of Rythu Bima scheme.

Later, Indrakaran Reddy laid the foundation stone to a 33/11 KV power substation to be installed at an expenditure of Rs 1 crore. He also laid the foundation stone to an Anganwadi centre, warehouse and a temple of Goddess Renuka. The estimated cost of the warehouse is Rs 40 lakh, while the temple is being built by spending Rs 10 lakh.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson K Vijayalaxmi, Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy and local public representatives were present.

